Woman selling puppies from sack charged with animal torture in New York City

Queens, New York - New York police officers have rescued six pitbull puppies from a woman who was selling them out of a urine-soaked bag. The dogs were covered in sweat and in dire need of help.

Saturday, officers noticed a suspicious-looking dog deal and stepped in.

They were alerted to the situation when a woman approached the seller, purchased one dog, and asked if there were more.

The seller, 44-year-old Shirley Medina, gestured to a pink backpack, saying there were more inside.

The cops' body camera footage shows the officers intervening and opening the backpack to reveal five puppies.

The little dogs immediately stuck their heads out and gasped for fresh air.

"They're dripping in sweat. These dogs could've been dead in five minutes," officers say in the body cam footage.

The poor pups weren't just sweaty; they were also covered in urine.