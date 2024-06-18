Woman selling puppies from sack charged with animal torture in New York City
Queens, New York - New York police officers have rescued six pitbull puppies from a woman who was selling them out of a urine-soaked bag. The dogs were covered in sweat and in dire need of help.
Saturday, officers noticed a suspicious-looking dog deal and stepped in.
They were alerted to the situation when a woman approached the seller, purchased one dog, and asked if there were more.
The seller, 44-year-old Shirley Medina, gestured to a pink backpack, saying there were more inside.
The cops' body camera footage shows the officers intervening and opening the backpack to reveal five puppies.
The little dogs immediately stuck their heads out and gasped for fresh air.
"They're dripping in sweat. These dogs could've been dead in five minutes," officers say in the body cam footage.
The poor pups weren't just sweaty; they were also covered in urine.
Rescued puppies are now in good hands
As the New York Post reported, Shirley Medina was arrested on the scene.
She's been charged with six counts of animal torture and neglect.
The rescued pups were thrilled to be out of the bag and lapped water from the officer's hands.
The little pitbulls are now with the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA).
A spokesperson for the organization said, "Thanks to the actions of the New York City Police Department, these puppies were quickly transported to the ASPCA, where veterinary experts are conducting forensic exams and providing them with much-needed care."
Luckily, the baby dogs got the help they needed!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/X/@NYPDnews