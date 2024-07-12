Dolphin heartbreakingly spotted trying to resuscitate a dead calf

Mallorca, Spain - Sad scenes unfolded in Santa Ponça Bay in southwest Mallorca as a dolphin tried unsuccessfully to resuscitate a dead calf.

An adult dolphin was spotted trying to resuscitate a dead calf (stock image.) © todopoi/123RF

Heartbreaking footage of an adult animal trying to nudge a deceased young dolphin back to life went viral this week.

On Monday, witnesses first thought the two dolphins were playing until they realized that the young calf was drifting.

What seemed a sweet sight quickly became heartbreaking.

The adult kept trying to turn the young marine mammal upright, but its efforts were unsuccessful as the young dolphin was dead.

Witnesses reportedly believe that the calf may have died from injuries sustained from a run-in with a boat.

Debora Morrison, head of the Palma Aquarium Foundation, told the Mallorca-Zeitung that without examining the body it's impossible to conclude what caused the calf's death. She says it could have also perished from a heart defect, infection, or other injuries.