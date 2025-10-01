Fat Bear Week 2025: Chunk is crowned chubby champ despite broken jaw!

Kenai, Alaska - America's most keenly awaited animal competition has come to its corpulent conclusion, with Chunk named the winner of this year's Fat Bear Week.

Fat Bear Week champion Chunk (r.) found himself caught up in some drama amid the competition! © IMAGO / Cavan Images

The enormous beast chewed his way through thousands of pounds of salmon in Alaska's Katmai National Park to be voted the chubbiest bear in the tongue-in-cheek contest, which highlights the creatures' preparation for months of hibernation.

The bear – who had no idea he was competing – beat out a stiff challenge from two-time winner Grazer, denying her an unprecedented three-peat of which she was also entirely unaware.

Chunk managed to take the crown even while suffering from a broken jaw, which it's believed he injured during a fight with another bear.

Hundreds of thousands of votes were cast by people all over the world, who compared before-and-after pictures of the animals in a series of head-to-head ballots.

The contest began in 2014, aiming to raise awareness of brown bears and their habitat in Alaska, as well as the risks they face from human activity.

Around 2,000 bears in the park start chubbing up in late summer and early fall. They can eat up to 100 pounds of salmon a day as they prepare for five months of hibernation.