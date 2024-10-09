Fat Bear Week 2024: Reigning champ Grazer beats out the competition to hold onto title!

Anchorage, Alaska - The brown bear known as Grazer has been crowned Fat Bear Week Champion for the second year in a row , beating out second-place finisher Chunk once again.

This year's contest marks the 10th time that the park in southwest Alaska has held the competition.

Six females and six males were in the running for the title during a week of fierce competition.

Mama bear Grazer worked hard all summer, raising a cub and eating salmon to successfully survive the winter rest, the park administration in Alaska's Katmai National Park wrote on Instagram on Tuesday.



"Hail to Grazer, Queen of Fat Bear Week," they announced. "She's beauty and she's grace, she stuffed so much salmon in her face."

More than a million votes were received from around the world, and fans could watch the candidates catch salmon via webcam and see before and after photos, which showed how much weight the animals had put on.



Grazer received significantly more votes – more than 71,000 – over her nearest rival Chunk, who only earned around 30,000 votes.

Chunk the bear is estimated to weigh over 1,200 pounds and sports a striking scar on his snout.

The 20-year-old has competed several times before but is yet to win the top spot.

These impressive fat reserves will help the bears to survive their months-long hibernation through winter without eating.

The Fat Bear contest raises awareness of the ecosystem and habitat of the over 2,000 brown bears in the region and draws attention to the dangers they face, such as climate change, said the park.