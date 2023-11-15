Horse on the loose forces plane to make emergency landing

New York, New York- A cargo jet was flying from New York to Belgium when a horse managed to break free from the hold and wreak havoc. The plane had to make an emergency landing due to the animal' s escape!

A horse forced a cargo plane to make an emergency landing after it broke out of its stall (stock image). © 123rf/casadaphoto

A cargo plane flying on Thursday evening had a horse-sized problem shortly after takeoff, as per the New York Post.

A horse in the cargo hold freed itself from its stall as the plane was cruising at 31,000 feet, and the flight crew couldn't do anything about the animal chaos.

The crew informed air traffic control and asked for permission to return to New York's Kennedy Airport, where it took off. The radio conversation between the pilot and air traffic control was captured on the YouTube channel You Can See ATC.

"We are a cargo plane with a live animal, a horse, on board. And the horse has managed to escape the stall," the pilot said.

"We don't have a problem flying wise but we need to return. We cannot get the horse secured."