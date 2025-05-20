Human-sized catfish are taking over this lake in Italy!

Sirmione, Italy - A group of anglers pulled an 80-kilogram (176-pound) monster catfish out of Lake Garda recently. Take a look at the strange catch for yourself!

A group of fishermen recently pulled a 2-meter (6.5-foot) catfish out of the water! © Screenshot/Facebook/Marco Brognoli

As the Italian daily newspaper il Dolomiti reports, fishermen Marco Brognoli (54), Armano Abrami (72), and Tarik Nadir (40) managed to pull a 2-meter (6.5-foot) catfish out of the water.

The fisherman explained that the lake's catfish are getting bigger and bigger – and they have an insatiable appetite.

"Last time, we fought for an hour to subdue a particularly massive catfish," said Brognoli.

"Two spears bent, and one even broke."

The three anglers, who regularly go catfish hunting, are amazed at the increasing size and hunger of the fish.

The huge catfish not only hunt other fish, but also birds such as ducks. Even small dogs are not safe from the predators!

Another diver, Daniele Bertoloni, had a particularly frightening encounter. Bertoloni claims to have discovered a catfish around 3 meters (10 feet) long, as reported by the Italian news portal bresciaoggi.it.

This catfish would be the largest ever sighted in Lake Garda, with the largest fish ever caught in Italy measuring 2.58 meters (8.5 feet.)