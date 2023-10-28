Little rat, big love: New York "donut rat" shows chivalry isn't dead

New York - When a rat was caught snagging a donut in a New York subway station, it unexpectedly became a symbol of romance and hope.

Donut rat seemingly brought his sweetheart a donut in the New York City subway. © Screenshot/TikTok/@smallredcar

Move over, Pizza Rat. There's a new guy in town.

A video published on TikTok features a little rodent showing up the men of New York one donut at a time. It has quickly gone viral, racking up 3 million views in its first few days online.

The clip shows the rat hoisting the sweet delicacy over the train tracks and carrying it quite a distance with his mouth. But not to selfishly eat the baked good himself, to share it like a true gentleman with a fellow rat.

"Some of the men in this city need lessons in chivalry," the clip's captions read. "Donut rat treats his woman better than half you other rats in this city."

Viewers are loving the clip, and many fans wholeheartedly agree.

"He risked his life for that donut, what a king," one wrote. "This is more romantic than anything that has ever happened to me," another agreed.