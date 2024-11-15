"Loneliest sheep in the world" fights her way back to life

Cromarty Firth, UK - Fiona the sheep was rescued a year ago from a cliff on the Cromarty Firth estuary and brought to a farm, where she now reportedly finds being a sheep difficult.

Fiona was first spotted at the foot of the steep cliff by a kayaker in 2021, BBC reported.

At the time, the woman assumed the sheep would make it back up on her own. But that was not the case.

For two years, the so-called "loneliest sheep in the world" lived completely alone and isolated from other sheep until a group of volunteers rescued her from her predicament.

After the rescue operation, Fiona was sent to a farm where she found it difficult to be a sheep among sheep.

"She doesn't socialize very well with other sheep. I think it is just from being down by herself and isolated for over two years at the bottom of that cliff – she has kind of forgotten how to be a sheep," farmer Ben, who took the sheep in, said recently.

"We have tried her in with several different friends and we have had to take them back out because she really doesn't get on with them that well."