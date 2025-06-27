Ten scared ducklings gather on a bridge: what happens next delights millions

New York, New York - A duck family recently caused a stir in NYC as people cheered on the little ones while they mustered up the courage to jump off of a dock with their mom.

A duck family recently caused a stir in NYC as people cheered on the little ones while they mustered up the courage to jump off of a dock with their mom. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@abbydecter

A video by Abby Decter captioned "Hopecore" features onscreen text reading, "Core memory: the entire westside highway cheering for a group of baby ducks working up the courage to join their mom in the water."

The ten baby animals can be seen on a bridge in Manhattan under the watchful eyes of numerous people, some enthusiastically whipping out their cell phones to capture the precious sighting.

For a moment, the little ducks look fearful and unsure.

After all, it's a long way down, which is probably why nothing happens for a few seconds.

Then the first duckling takes the leap: to the cheers of the audience, it courageously jumps into the Hudson River, which inspires six more to follow.

But the remaining three ducks are less sure. The audience keeps cheering them on, and in go two more!

One last duckling remains. Will it overcome its fear, or get left behind by the flock?