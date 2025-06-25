Couple returns from vacation to discover horrifying spider invasion!

Granada, Spain - A couple from Spain found a huge swarm of uninvited animal guests in their apartment after returning from vacation!

When Julia and her partner returned from vacation, an unpleasant surprise awaited them. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@guavouk

Upon entering their home after a trip, Julia and her partner discovered several strange black spots on the ceilings and walls of their room.

What initially looked like a mold infestation turned out to be something much more disgusting!

Spider nests containing hundreds of creatures were found in dozens of different places in the couple's house.

In a video that Julia recorded at the moment of the shocking discovery, she can be seen walking around her house, stunned, as she repeatedly discovers new nests of the large, black creepy-crawlies.

But were the strange intruders dangerous?