Couple returns from vacation to discover horrifying spider invasion!

By Anne-Sophie Mielke, Steffi Feldman

Granada, Spain - A couple from Spain found a huge swarm of uninvited animal guests in their apartment after returning from vacation!

When Julia and her partner returned from vacation, an unpleasant surprise awaited them.
When Julia and her partner returned from vacation, an unpleasant surprise awaited them.

Upon entering their home after a trip, Julia and her partner discovered several strange black spots on the ceilings and walls of their room.

What initially looked like a mold infestation turned out to be something much more disgusting!

Spider nests containing hundreds of creatures were found in dozens of different places in the couple's house.

In a video that Julia recorded at the moment of the shocking discovery, she can be seen walking around her house, stunned, as she repeatedly discovers new nests of the large, black creepy-crawlies.

But were the strange intruders dangerous?

Couple return from vacation to find dozens of spider nests

The couple discovered' nests of spiders everywhere on the walls and ceilings of their home.
The couple discovered' nests of spiders everywhere on the walls and ceilings of their home.

After Julia published her footage on TikTok, viewers were at least able to reassure her a little.

Apparently, the uninvited houseguests were only harvest spiders, or "daddy longlegs."

Although they look a little scary thanks to their long legs, they are completely harmless and even useful, as they destroy other pests.

In summer, the creepy crawlers like to retreat to cool, damp houses and apartments.

Despite this, the resident is not at ease with the animals – after all, she found hundreds of the arachnids in her home.

Julia even toyed with the idea of leaving the house for good.

"I guess we're moving," she joked in the caption.

For this reason, the couple decided to remove the visitors with a vacuum cleaner – although this might not be the last they see of the critters.



