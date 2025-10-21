Orphaned meerkat gets a helping hand from this kind animal rescuer
Namibia - This very special animal lover has made it his life's work to care for orphaned wild critters and give them a second chance at life!
Born in Africa, Ruben Lambrechts (26) grew up outside Windhoek – the capital of Namibia – on his parents' farm.
There, the young farmer took care of sick savannah animals from an early age.
At the sanctuary, he still looks after the animals that would not survive without human help.
What counts most for him is the affection of the furry friends.
Ruben nurses the needy creatures back to health with cuddles and generous portions of treats.
Ruben shares his daily insights into the family farm on Instagram.
For example, the influencer pets the belly of a meerkat in a popular Instagram video and writes: "Jerry in the spa."
Despite the adorable scene, however, he adds an important disclaimer!
"These animals are NOT PETS. They are orphaned animals that live a natural life outside," Ruben emphasizes clearly in the post.
"They belong free in the wild and not taken out of nature to keep as pets for human entertainment."
There is a lot of work behind the cute animal photos
One of his most loyal companions is the spirited female baboon Cindy (28). Ruben grew up with her and knows her very well!
The 26-year-old has also become a family member for the white dairy cow Snowy (3), sweetening her day with fresh grass and cuddles.
Each of these animal friends has its very own story, which the influencer tells in his own unique way.
But behind the idyllic moments lies hard work, as Ruben looks after injured and orphaned animals around the clock. He provides them with medical care and prepares them to live independently in the wild again one day.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@rubenamibia