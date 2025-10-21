Orphaned meerkat gets a helping hand from this kind animal rescuer

Namibia - This very special animal lover has made it his life's work to care for orphaned wild critters and give them a second chance at life!

This sweet animal enjoys a soothing tummy massage on Ruben Lambrechts' lap. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@rubenamibia

Born in Africa, Ruben Lambrechts (26) grew up outside Windhoek – the capital of Namibia – on his parents' farm.

There, the young farmer took care of sick savannah animals from an early age.

At the sanctuary, he still looks after the animals that would not survive without human help.

What counts most for him is the affection of the furry friends.

Ruben nurses the needy creatures back to health with cuddles and generous portions of treats.

Ruben shares his daily insights into the family farm on Instagram.

For example, the influencer pets the belly of a meerkat in a popular Instagram video and writes: "Jerry in the spa."

Despite the adorable scene, however, he adds an important disclaimer!

"These animals are NOT PETS. They are orphaned animals that live a natural life outside," Ruben emphasizes clearly in the post.

"They belong free in the wild and not taken out of nature to keep as pets for human entertainment."