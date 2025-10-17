Teenager is shocked to find mysterious bird eggs in his bed! How did they get there?

California - If you suddenly find chicken eggs in your bed, you may briefly question your own sanity. That's what happened to 17-year-old Uriah – but then he found out the eggs' bizarre origin.

If you suddenly find chicken eggs in your bed, you may briefly question your own sanity! (Stock image.) © 123RF/falkovskyy

The teen found eggs stashed in his bed several times in quick succession, and no one knew where they came from.

At first, Uriah thought his mother Lacy was playing a prank on him, but she denied it.

Together with his mom, the teenager investigated the mysterious goings-on in the house.

They finally captured the truth in a clip on TikTok, and the answer is pretty unexpected.

Lola the hen – who lives on the family's property herself – had somehow gained access to the house unnoticed, scampering through the cat flap to do her dirty deeds.