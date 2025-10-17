Teenager is shocked to find mysterious bird eggs in his bed! How did they get there?
California - If you suddenly find chicken eggs in your bed, you may briefly question your own sanity. That's what happened to 17-year-old Uriah – but then he found out the eggs' bizarre origin.
The teen found eggs stashed in his bed several times in quick succession, and no one knew where they came from.
At first, Uriah thought his mother Lacy was playing a prank on him, but she denied it.
Together with his mom, the teenager investigated the mysterious goings-on in the house.
They finally captured the truth in a clip on TikTok, and the answer is pretty unexpected.
Lola the hen – who lives on the family's property herself – had somehow gained access to the house unnoticed, scampering through the cat flap to do her dirty deeds.
Chicken only goes into the bedroom to lay eggs
Her path led her through the laundry room and into the house – even a baby gate didn't stop her.
The chicken hopped over it nonchalantly, ignoring the dogs in the house, although the two pups hardly took any notice of her.
The only problem was that Uriah's bedroom door was closed, so Lola had to look for a new favorite spot.
Unsurprisingly, it turned out to be a bed again – the one belonging to the lady of the house.
She made herself comfortable there and laid her eggs, as she had done before in Uriah's bed.
Lacy has since prepared her bed with a towel, and the feathered friend has obviously understood the assignment! Now, who wants breakfast?
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@richardandtheguardians, 123RF/falkovskyy