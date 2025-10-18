Tourist makes wild crocodile discovery in the pool of luxury hotel!

Port Douglas, Australia - Crocodile horror at a five-star hotel! When this tourist checked out the swimming pool at her resort, she found something out of a nightmare.

A hotel guest discovered the young crocodile in the swimming pool. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@kellerdiaries

Tourist Lisa Keller recently treated herself to a vacation at the luxurious Sheraton Mirage resort in Port Douglas, Australia, and she decided to share some of what she filmed on TikTok.

But it wasn't all relaxation and scenic views, as Keller went viral for her terrifying discovery at the pool: a young crocodile!

"I don't want to alarm anyone, but there is a crocodile in the Sheraton pool," she says in the clip as she zooms in on the creature, which was apparently lurking for prey in the shallow water just a few feet in front of her.

How the animal got there is unclear, but in a second video, Keller revealed what happened next.

Although the staff had asked guests to avoid the pool until the "problem" had been solved, those in the pool area didn't exactly seem alarmed.

Guests continued to lounge calmly on their chairs and enjoyed their vacation, with Keller joking, "Update: not a single person cares."