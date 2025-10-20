Grieving chicken bonds with new horse friend after devastating predator attack: "She found her safe place"
Lake County, California - One night, a little chicken's life changed completely when a predator attack wiped out her entire family. Soon after, she made a very special friend to help her heal.
Rebecka Walters, who runs a farm in California, explains in a TikTok video that coyotes killed all of the hens' relatives that night.
Only the brown chicken was left alive.
The farmer quickly noticed that the tragic incident was affecting the bird and that she was becoming increasingly lethargic.
Rebecka, fearing that the hen would not survive her grief, put her in the barn so she wouldn't be alone.
Soon after, the chicken was found in the horse's stall – snuggling with the much larger creature while he ate!
In fact, Journey the horse seemed to have taken to the lonely feathered creature as well and also appreciated her company.
Soon, chicken and horse were inseparable.
"She found her safe place," writes farmer Rebecka on TikTok, where she published several videos showing the unusual friendship between the two very different animal species.
Horse adopts chicken who lost her family to predator attack
"Every time we come to the barn they are next to each other," the horse owner marvels. "Journey is so gentle around her."
The hoofed animal even allows the chicken to flutter onto his back, from where it has a good view.
The kind horse takes care of the poultry without asking for anything in return.
With so much love between them, Rebecka wishes that people would sometimes take an example from their animals.
In a follow-up video, Rebecka was able to spread even more good news: a new bird resident has now arrived!
The farmer has let another chicken move in so that her orphaned hen can also have a friend closer to her own size.
"your chicken has an emotional support horse," said one commenter while another wrote, "That’s it, every chicken should have a horse."
"Sometimes you just need to know someone cares and have that closeness, if we could all be like animals the world would be such a better place," added a third.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@rebecka_walters