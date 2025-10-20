Grieving chicken bonds with new horse friend after devastating predator attack: "She found her safe place"

Lake County, California - One night, a little chicken 's life changed completely when a predator attack wiped out her entire family. Soon after, she made a very special friend to help her heal.

A chicken from California suddenly found herself alone when coyotes killed all her relatives. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@rebecka_walters

Rebecka Walters, who runs a farm in California, explains in a TikTok video that coyotes killed all of the hens' relatives that night.

Only the brown chicken was left alive.

The farmer quickly noticed that the tragic incident was affecting the bird and that she was becoming increasingly lethargic.

Rebecka, fearing that the hen would not survive her grief, put her in the barn so she wouldn't be alone.

Soon after, the chicken was found in the horse's stall – snuggling with the much larger creature while he ate!

In fact, Journey the horse seemed to have taken to the lonely feathered creature as well and also appreciated her company.

Soon, chicken and horse were inseparable.

"She found her safe place," writes farmer Rebecka on TikTok, where she published several videos showing the unusual friendship between the two very different animal species.