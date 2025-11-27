Otter yoga? Students relax with adorable animals in unconventional class

Shelby, Ohio - Cuddling with an otter while doing a downward dog or sun salutation? Yoga lovers can now give this extraordinary experience a try on a farm in Ohio!

During the yoga class, the otters Harbor and Cave love to crawl on the participants. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@westmeister_farm

Westmeister Farm in Shelby – home to Asian dwarf otters Harbor and Cave – teamed up with yoga instructor Trish Sextella to make the unusual idea come to life.

The pair of otters was placed in a yoga class when a spontaneous moment of inspiration struck, and the two gently climbed on the participants throughout the class.

In the end, the event was so well-received by customers that the farm decided to offer an official class featuring the otters, as reported by People.

According to Sextella, people initially signed up for the course just to experience the wild animals up close, but their interest in yoga soon grew!

"It's a good way to segue that into their lives – plus the bonus of a little animal therapy," the coach said.



But Harbor and Cave don't make things so easy for Sextella, as the two dwarf otters draw all of the attention.

Still, when she sees the shining eyes and happy smiles of her students, she can't be mad!