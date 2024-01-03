Shark attack causes shocking surfing tragedy in Hawaii

Maui County, Hawaii - Jason Carter was attacked by a shark while surfing in Hawaii and succumbed to his injuries shortly after in the hospital.

The fatal attack took place on Saturday morning in Paia Bay, a stretch of beach popular with surfers and other water sports enthusiasts on the Hawaiian island of Maui.

Rescue workers reportedly arrived at the scene in the late morning and brought the injured surfer ashore on a jet ski, where he received immediate medical treatment.

"Once onshore, life-saving measures were performed by first responder personnel until medic personnel arrived to transport the male to the Maui Memorial Medical Center for further treatment," police said in a statement.

Unfortunately, doctors were unable to save Carter's life. Early Saturday evening, the 39-year-old from Haiku died from his injuries.

Shortly after the tragic accident, several warning signs were put up at the scene of the incident, and two other sections of beach in the vicinity were also closed off