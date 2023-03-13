Shark freed from fishing tackle in daring rescue operation caught on video!

Perth, Australia - Three men intervened to save a huge shark tangled in fishing tackle and caught it all on tape, leaving TikTokers thrilled with the touching rescue operation.

Three men intervened to save a huge shark tangled in fishing tackle on the west coast of Australia. © Screenshot/TikTok/niccimoscadini86

Sharks can be super dangerous animals, so most people would drop their fishing poles and run if they accidentally caught one.

But these three men jumped into the water and did their best to save the ferocious fish.

A clip of their heroic efforts was posted to TikTok. They'd accidentally caught a copper shark, also called a bronze whaler, on the west coast of Australia.

Footage shows two of the men in the water with the shark, one of them holding the animal in a hug. The other uses a pair of pliers to free the animal from the tangled tackle it's caught it.

Once they pulled the hooks out, they gently set the animal free and gave the scary shark a pat on the fin before sending it on its way with a cheer.