Shocking animal surprise lurks in LA home when resident returns after wildfire evacuations

Los Angeles, California - A California resident was returning to his home after the devastating LA wildfires when he made a surprising animal discovery!

The man was evacuated from the Altadena district in the wake of the Eaton Fire in the north of Los Angeles.

While the resident was able to wait out the firefighting work in safety, a bear weighing around 530 lbs found refuge from the flaming inferno in the crawl space under his house, according to the Californian environmental authority.

As many houses are built on a substructure, there is a small gap between the ground and the façade, where the colossus had endured the threatening environmental situation.

When the local energy supplier tried to switch the building's power back on, however, the bear was discovered and animal welfare authorities were quickly alerted.

Specialists eventually lured the male bear out of his lair and let him run into a crate with a trap door, which snapped shut.