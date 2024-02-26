Skull of marine "behemoth" washes up on California coast

Watsonville, California - The base of a skull belonging to a marine "behemoth" washed ashore along Pajaro Dunes State Beach in Watsonville, prompting curious locals to take photos and share them with experts for identification, Santa Cruz Museum of Natural History representatives told SFGATE over the phone.

The base of giant skull, likely belonging to a fin or blue whale, is photographed along California's Pajaro Dunes State Beach. © Screenshot/Instagram/whyvonnegiraffe

Though it's unclear when exactly the skull base landed on the beach, the museum posted photos of it to social media on Febtuary 4.



Felicia Van Stolk, the museum's executive director, said that experts believe it might be the basicranium of either a fin whale or blue whale – two endangered marine species that are among the largest on earth, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

"They're both gigantic whales," Robert Boessenecker, chief paleontologist at the Charleston Center for Paleontology in South Carolina, told SFGATE over the phone.

"I mean, they've got skulls that are measured in meters rather than feet or centimeters. And they're quite similar."

Though this occurrence isn't necessarily rare, it's not exactly common, either, Boessenecker said. In the past, whale remains have washed up at Fort Funston and Ocean Beach in San Francisco, captivating local photographers, and in 2022, low tides revealed a trove of fossils in the Santa Cruz area.