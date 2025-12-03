Raccoon breaks into liquor store – and is found passed out in the bathroom!

Ashland, Virginia - On Saturday, Officer Martin experienced something of an unusual call, and when his team entered the local liquor store, they discovered sheer chaos – courtesy of a tipsy raccoon !

The "masked bandit" was found by animal protection officers after his drunken foray in a liquor store. © Collage: Screenshots/Facebook/Hanover County Animal Protection and Shelter

Knocked over bottles, ransacked shelves, and several puddles of alcohol littered the sales floor at Ashland ABC Store in Virginia, as a Facebook post from Hanover County Animal Protection explains.

Initially, there were no further clues as to where the culprit was hiding, but when animal protection officers followed a suspicious trail of spirits, they wound up in the bathroom.

There, the team discovered the drunken "burglar" lying face-down next to the store's toilet.

The small, fluffy raccoon had turned the entire store upside down – and evidently took a few samples in the process!

The department reported that the little "masked bandit" was quickly apprehended after his alcohol-soaked foray and taken to the animal shelter.

However, he only stayed there to sober up.

"After a few hours of sleep and zero signs of injury (other than maybe a hangover and poor life choices), he was safely released back to the wild, hopefully having learned that breaking and entering is not the answer," the responding officers wrote in the post.