Moth discovered using stars to navigate long distances in landmark findings!

A species of Australian moth travels up to a thousand kilometers every summer using the stars to navigate, scientists said this week, the first time this talent has been discovered in an invertebrate covering vast distances.

This handout photograph taken on January 5, 2014 and released by Macquarie University, Australia, shows a specimen of the Bogong moth, native to Australia. © Ajay Narendra / Macquarie University / AFP

It has recently been discovered that they can use Earth's magnetic field like a compass to stay on track during their trip of up to 1,000 kilometers (620 miles).

Now, a study published in the journal Nature has found that the moths can also use the light from the stars and the Milky Way to find their way through the dark.

"This is the first invertebrate that's known to be able to use the stars for that purpose," study co-author Eric Warrant of Sweden's Lund University said.

The only other invertebrate known to use stars for orientation is dung beetles – but that is over very short distances, Warrant said.

Out of all the animal kingdom, only some birds, possibly seals, and, of course, humans can use starlight to navigate long distances.

Bogong moths, which are around three centimeters long and are named after the Indigenous Australian word for brown, now join that list.