Three pet TikToks guaranteed to melt your heart

By Jenna Cavaliere

Get ready to fall in love with the most heart-melting animals on TikTok! We've compiled a list of three must-see pet videos that are sure to make your day.

Get your daily dose of cuteness with these three adorable pets on TikTok! © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@dontstopmeowing, @changalaaussies, @rexthebengalsavannah Looking for a mood-booster this weekend? Look no further than these adorable TikToks that feature some of the cutest pets around. From playful puppies to stretchy cats, these videos are sure to melt your heart. Cat Guide How to introduce a dog and cat, and how to help them get along So sit back, relax, and get ready for some serious cuteness overload!

Kai the Cat's first spa day

This video by @dontstopmeowing shows a precious kitty named Kai getting the pampering he truly deserves. From relaxing in a robe, sporting a face mask and cucumbers, and getting a soothing massage, Kai definitely had the time of his life. TikTok users couldn't get over the cuteness. One commented, "He looks so relaxed." Check out the adorable video:

Silent howling mini Aussie

In another heart-melting video by @changalaaussies, a mini Australian Shepherd puppy steals the show with his unique way of howling. The TikTok captures the moment his owner starts him off, and the puppy joins in with his own silent and adorable howl. It's impossible not to be charmed by this cute little pup and his awesome howling skills! See "furr" yourself:



Morning stretches with Rex

This video by @rexthebengalsavannah shows a cat named Rex's owner waking him up in his cat bed. Rex responds with the most adorable little meows and morning stretches. Many TikTok users commented on the video, expressing their love for the cute kittens morning routine. One user wrote, "Oh! The little morning squeaks and big stretchies my heart." Check out the cuteness: