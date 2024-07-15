TikTok of scientists cuddling giant sea slugs leave users with mixed feelings

Orange, California - Videos of marine scientists cuddling with enormous sea slugs have TikTokers delighted and disturbed in equal measure!

Scientists from Chapman University shared videos of student researchers holding odd-looking animals called Aplysia on TikTok. The black blobs are also known as sea hares.

"The student researchers have anthropomorphized the Aplysia a bit because they seem to be friendly and are curious about us," Dr. Richelle Tanner, an assistant professor at Chapman University, told The Dodo.

Tanner said the students know how to handle the animals and don't keep the intertidal critters out of the water for long.

Sea hares announce their discomfort by leaking ink or mucus, but Tanner added that the students usually put them down before there are any stress messes.

While the researchers might be smitten with the big slugs, TikTokers aren't so sure, with some commenters reacting with revulsion to the supersized slugs.