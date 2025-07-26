World's smallest snake makes big comeback in Barbados

Cave Hill, Barbados - A snake so small it could be mistaken for a worm has been spotted in Barbados, nearly two decades after it was thought to have been "lost" to science.

This handout photo obtained, courtesy of Re:wild, shows a Barbados threadsnake and a US quarter. © Blair Hedges / Re:wild / AFP

The Barbados threadsnake (Tetracheilostoma carlae) was found hiding under a rock in central Barbados during an ecological survey in March by the Barbados Ministry of the Environment and National Beautification and conservation group Re:wild.



"Barbados threadsnakes are blind snakes, so they're very cryptic," said Connor Blades, a project officer with the Ministry of Environment in Barbados who helped make the finding, in a statement.

"They're quite rare also, it seems. There have only been a handful of confirmed sightings since 1889, so there are not many people who have ever seen it, unfortunately."

Measuring just three to four inches long when fully grown – tiny enough to almost fit on a US quarter coin – the Barbados threadsnake is the world's smallest species of snake. It is distinguished by orange stripes along its back, eyes on the sides of its head and a small scale on its snout.

"When you are so accustomed to looking for things and you don't see them, you are shocked when you actually find it," said Justin Springer of Re:wild, who made the discovery alongside Blades.

"You can't believe it. That's how I felt. You don't want to get your hopes up too high."