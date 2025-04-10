What is National Pet Day? All about the pet-centric holiday and how you can celebrate!

If you're curious about this awesome animal -centered holiday, then read on! We've got all the details on National Pet Day for you, just in time to celebrate.

National Pet Day falls on April 11, and it's a day dedicated to all things pets.

Founded in 2005 by Celebrity Pet Lifestyle Expert & Animal Welfare Advocate Colleen Paige, the holiday encourages the adoption of stray animals in need as well as bonding with the pets that you already may have!

Here are some cool ideas on how to observe National Pet Day:

Adopt a new pet!

Spend quality time with the pets you have.

Volunteer, donate, or bring some supplies to an animal shelter near you.

Post using the hashtag #NationalPetDay on your social media accounts to bring awareness to the holiday.

And remember – National Pet Day isn't just limited to dogs and cats! There are plenty of much-loved pet reptiles, fish, rodents, bugs, and even crustaceans out there.