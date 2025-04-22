Woman is shocked when her husband returns from lunch run with a baby animal surprise!

David Biondi was only supposed to pick up some food for his wife. Instead, he returned from the lunch run with a new pet! But how can you say no to a baby duck ?

David Biondi was only supposed to pick up some food for his wife. Instead, he returned from the lunch run with a new pet! © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@juliannmbrown

In a video, Abby Biondi was hanging out with a friend when her husband David returned from his shopping trip.

In the clip, David proudly presents his wife with a baby duckling out of the blue.

Naturally, Abby's friend started filming the hysterical interaction, and the clip has since gone viral.

"I was in the feed store. We have chickens and ducks outside, and I was just going to get them some food," David told PEOPLE.

"I was purposely avoiding going near the chicks and ducks, because I know when I start looking, I’m going to come home with them."

He then explained how he had heard someone say that there was only one little duckling left alone that hadn't been sold.

"All right, that’s one duck. It can’t be alone," David had said, knowing instantly what needed to be done.

The duck was given the name Kevin, after the main character of the iconic movie Home Alone.