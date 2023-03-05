SXSW 2023: 4 major music showcases to check out with a Platinum or Music Badge

SXSW's music festival is upon us! While the schedule can be overwhelming, TAG24 picked out 4 showcases worth checking out for Music and Platinum Badge holders.

By Taylor Kamnetz

Austin, Texas - South by Southwest (SXSW) is upon us, and for music lovers, that means stellar showcases featuring rising stars and today's top talent. While the schedule can be overwhelming to sort through, TAG24 is rounding up 4 of the best showcases to check out if you have a Music or Platinum Badge.

SXSW 2023 will take place from March 10–March 19. © SXSW/Aaron Rogosin It's that time of year when SXSW takes over downtown Austin for roughly one week, bringing out A-list celebrities and the best and brightest in tech, film, TV, and – of course – music. This year, South By will take place from March 10 through March 19. While the major markings of past South By's, such as Spotify House and Fader Fort, no longer exist, a slew of other top-tier showcases have gladly taken their respective places. For SXSW's 2023 Music Festival, those with a badge have numerous choices to make in terms of how to spend their time. With showcases galore, it's easy to get lost in the shuffle. Here are the four showcases that require a music or platinum badge we think are worth checking out this year.

RANGE Magazine SXSW showcase

Moonchild Sanelly performs at Swan Dive during SXSW 2022. © SXSW/Photo by Travis P Ball/Getty Images for SXSW On March 17, RANGE Magazine will take over The Drafting Room on Rainey Street. With a stellar lineup featuring six of Canada's most notable hip-hop and R&B artists such as Charmaine, Snotty Nose Rez Kids, TikTok legend Lex Leosis, Sylo, 80Purrppp, and Chiiild, it's sure to be a rowdy good time. Plus, there are various SXSW events happening on Rainey, making it easy to bop around and see it al!

Billboard's The Stage at SXSW showcase

Kygo performs at Moody Amphitheater during SXSW 2022. © SXSW/Photo by Holly Lee Billboard isn't messing around at SXSW 2023, as the music and entertainment magazine will set up shop at the Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park for not one, not two, but three nights of unforgettable live performances. From March 16-18, artists like Lil Yachty, Kaskade, and Deadmau5 will take the stage to wow badge-holders with an eclectic blend of sounds and vibes. It's safe to say it'll be near impossible to have a bad time at this showcase.

SPIN SXSW Showcase

Rapper BbyMutha performs at Stubbs during SXSW 2022. © SXSW/Photo by Sedrick Pelt On March 16, SPIN Magazine will take Austin's iconic Stubb's Amphitheater on Red River by storm with a showcase headlined by none other than Killer Mike. With things kicking off at 7:30 PM and running until 2 AM, music lovers can take in the sounds of artists like Sunny War, renforshort, and Sunflower Beam. If you've never seen a show at Stubb's before, trust us when we say you're in for a treat!

Rolling Loud SXSW showcase

Rapper Jasiah performs at SXSW 2022. © SXSW/Photo by Miguel Espaza Though Rolling Loud has yet to officially announce its SXSW showcase, word on the street is that it's happening, and if it's anything like 2022's, it's going to be lit. Known for highlighting today's top talent in hip-hop, Rolling Loud will be coming off its California festival. Keep your eyes peeled on their social channels for SXSW confirmations.