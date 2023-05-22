Julia Wolf gives ATX a glimpse of what's to come at ACL Festival

Austin, Texas - Music artist Julia Wolf stopped by the Live Music Capital of the World over the weekend, giving concertgoers a glimpse of what's to come at Austin City Limits (ACL) Music Festival this fall.

Julia Wolf performs at the Moody Amphitheater in Austin, Texas on May 20, 2023. © Collage: TAG24/Taylor Kamnetz

There's nothing like a stacked summer concert at an amphitheater deep in the heart of Texas!

As a supporting act on Quinn XCII's The People's Tour alongside A R I Z O N A, Julia Wolf was first to take the stage at Moody Amphitheater in Austin on Saturday night.

Though attendees were still filing into the venue and Julia admitted she was on the sick side, which apparently forced her to miss out on playing Dallas the night before, the Dracula artist proceeded to give ATX everything she had – and then some.

From start to finish, the rising star proved she has the setlist game figured out, running through songs from her debut album, Good Thing We Stayed, such as Rookie of The Year, Virginity, Get Off My, and Hinge Boy, and bangers from the past like Hydra, Hoops, and Immortale – which she dedicated to her sister Cami.

One thing that stood out about Julia's Austin show was the increased amount of conversational back-and-forth injected into the set itself, which is something the musician previously told TAG24 she learned the importance of while touring with Fletcher.