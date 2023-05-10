Festivalgoers are questioning ACL Festival's headliners – but they're missing the magic

Austin, Texas - The 2023 lineup for Austin City Limits (ACL) Music Festival is here! Though it packs a multi-genre punch, some festivalgoers aren't psyched about this year's musical offerings due to a headliner-sized blind spot.

There are many music acts to take in at Austin City Limits Music Festival aside from headliners. © Chad Wadsworth for ACL Fest 2022

After much anticipation, the lineup for ACL Music Festival 2023 is here, and features a slew of ACL Fest veterans as headliners such as Kendrick Lamar, Foo Fighters, Mumford & Sons, ODESZA, The Lumineers, Shania Twain, Alanis Morissette, The 1975, and Hozier.

Since 2013, the festival has taken place over two consecutive weekends, forcing festivalgoers to figure out which weekend to splurge on and attend, or to say "screw it" and attend both weekends.

While there's much more to any given music festival than its headlining acts, it seems my fellow Austinites, ATX transplants, and those who live for any kind of live music have forgotten this simple fact.

Sure, it may not make sense to you that Mumford & Sons secured a headlining slot despite the fact frontman Marcus Mumford has been teasing a new record since November 2022, or that Foo Fighters are once again headlining ACL Fest – though they recently announced a new album, their first sans the band's late drummer Taylor Hawkins.

However, that doesn't mean the hundreds of other artists aside from the nine headliners aren't worthy of your time and attendance.