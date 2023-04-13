Texas Eclipse 2024 festival promises music, tech, and space-focused solar eclipse experience

Burnet, Texas - There's a festival going down deep in the heart of Texas in 2024, aptly called Texas Eclipse 2024, which will allow attendees to enjoy a blend of art, space, and tech while witnessing a once-in-a-lifetime cosmic event!

Texas Eclipse 2024 will take place at Reveille Peak Ranch in April 2024. © Photo courtesy of Texas Eclipse

Are you ready for a festival unlike any other? Presented by award-winning Texas promotor Disco Donnie in partnership with See Texas Eclipse is Texas Eclipse 2024, a festival that aims to unite people, art, music, space, and technology while taking in the total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024.

The fest can accommodate up to 50,000 attendees and will take place at Reveille Peak Ranch, located about an hour outside of Austin, and will offer more the longest total solar eclipse near a major metro area with roughly 4 minutes and 20 seconds of totality.

Starting the weekend before the total solar eclipse, festival goers will be able to camp on the festival grounds in the Texas Hill Country to enjoy a slew of family-friendly activities, including music performances, space exhibits, the best of central Texas culture, local food and craft vendors, and interactive tech activations before the eclipse takes place.

Though the music acts have yet to be unveiled, given the fact Disco Donnie is involved, interested attendees can expect a multi-genre lineup of performers!