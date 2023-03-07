SXSW 2023: 4 up-and-coming music artists worth checking out

South By Southwest (SXSW) is upon us, and with so many music showcases, it's easy to get overwhelmed. Here are four music showcases worth checking out at SXSW.

By Taylor Kamnetz

Austin, Texas - South By Southwest (SXSW) will soon take over the Capital City. While the lineup of music showcases can be overwhelming, we picked out some up-and-coming artists that are worth checking out at SXSW 2023.

SXSW has many up-and-coming music artists worth checking out this year! © IMAGO / Future Image The 10-day festival that is South By is on the horizon, and from March 10-19, industry shakers in tech, film, TV, gaming, and music will show the world what they've got up their sleeves. To no surprise, this year's showing of musicians is quite impressive. Featuring an eclectic blend of rising stars and top-tier talent, there's no shortage of shows worth your time. However, it's nearly impossible to hit all the showcases one's heart desires, so we've narrowed it down so you don't have to! Here are four up-and-comers to check out during SXSW's music festival.

Devon Cole at SXSW

Devon Cole has two SXSW sets on March 17. © Screenshot/Instagram/devonmcole Sometimes, the power of TikTok is truly baffling yet life-changing. Surely, Calgary-native Devon Cole didn't think her remix of the lyrical wrongs in Robin Thicke's popular song Blurred Lines would open so many doors. Yet, that's just what it did. After releasing her alt-pop project titled Party for One in 2021, it became clear that Cole had that special something about her. That something special was confirmed upon the release of W.I.T.C.H. (Woman in Total Control of Herself), Cole's first song via Arista Records, and Hey Cowboy. Now, she's playing at SXSW on March 17 at 1 PM as part of the Wasserman Music Annual Day Party and again that evening at Q-Hut Nights. Check the SXSW schedule for updates about set times!

Tayls at SXSW

Tayls has a slew of sets for music fans to catch at SXSW 2023. © Screenshot/Instagram/thisistayls Tayls, a "friendship punk band" from Nashville, is making their SXSW debut with four different sets – one being an official SXSW showcase. Ahead of the band's official showcase at Lambert's on March 17, Tayls is expected to release its new single, Nightmare. In addition to the band's official showcase, Tayls has three other sets, including one during the day on March 17 as part of the New Nashville Riverboat Roadshow at 2:30 PM, one at Icenhauers on Rainey Street on March 18 at 6 PM, and their last at The Yayborhood Day Party at the Sahara Lounge on March 19. Tayls' set time for the Yayborhood Day Party has yet to be announced.

Barrie at SXSW

Barrie has 10 shows to check out during SXSW 2023. © Screenshot/Instagram/barrieshhh After missing out on nine previously scheduled SXSW shows in 2022 due to a case of Covid-19, pop singer-songwriter Barrie is back to show SXSW what she's got! Racking up an impressive 10 shows at this year's festival with a new EP coming out on March 31, Barrie is sure to take SXSW by storm! The artist surely learned a thing or two while touring alongside the likes of Alex G and Japanese Breakfast, and we can't wait to see what she'll bring to the stage! Barrie's 10 shows include a set on March 14 at 4:15 PM at the Paste x Women That Rock showcase at Cheer Up Charlies, one set on March 15 at Academy Fight Songs showcase at Mohawk at 12:10 AM, and one on March 18 at 3 PM as part of the Consequence x Brooklyn Bowl showcase at Empire. We're fairly confident you won't regret catching one of her SXSW 2023 sets!

sbk at SXSW @ The Stay Put

independent artist, rapper, and producer sbk has a SXSW set on March 17. © Screenshot/Instagram/yungsbk 21-year-old fully independent UK rapper sbk is set to make his SXSW appearance on March 15 at The playground powered by Northstar and 247 artists at The Stay Put on Rainey Street from 12:05–12:20 AM. In a press email, the self-managed artist referred to getting booked for SXSW as "a big accomplishment to me." sbk effortlessly mixes vulnerable lyrics and top-notch production with striking visuals, and it'll be well worth checking out the kind of vibe he brings to the stage at South By.