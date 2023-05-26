China hit by new Covid-19 wave, with tens of millions of cases expected

Beijing, China - A new wave of Covid-19 is sweeping China as millions of new cases are being reported every day.

Beijing, China - A new wave of Covid-19 is sweeping China as millions of new cases are being reported every day. © REUTERS

Schools in some parts of the country have been told to take precautionary measures.



Leading Chinese epidemiologist Zhong Nanshan is expecting around 65 million new cases of infection per week at the end of June, when he expects the wave to peak, according to state media. Zhong is currently assuming around 40 million cases per week.

While between 80% and 90% of all 1.4 billion Chinese people are thought by experts to have been infected in the wave in December and January, immunity levels are now thought to have declined.

There are no official figures yet for the number of deaths from the virus in the winter. Estimates by foreign experts put the figure at around 1 million. The authorities postponed regular publication of mortality figures for the fourth quarter of 2022 on Wednesday.

Crematoria were unable to cope with the dead at the time.