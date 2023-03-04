Did Covid start from a lab leak in China? The WHO wants the US' help to find out

Geneva, Switzerland - The World Health Organization (WHO) has asked Washington for the underlying information behind the assessment by some US intelligence agencies that the coronavirus pandemic was most likely started by an accidental lab leak in China.

The World Health Organization is asking the US for help in discovering the origin of Covid-19. © Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP

Requests had been made to the US diplomatic mission in Geneva, but so far no reports had been received, WHO expert Maria Van Kerkhove said on Friday.

Christopher Wray, the head of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), told the Fox News channel on Tuesday that the agency believes "the origins of the pandemic are most likely a potential lab incident in Wuhan." The worldwide pandemic started in the Chinese city.

The FBI added that it was "a possible leak from a Chinese government-controlled laboratory" that caused the pandemic.

According to a report in the Wall Street Journal and other US media, the US Department of Energy is now also assuming a possible lab leak, albeit with a "low" degree of certainty.

There is no consensus in Washington's intelligence community on the precise emergence of Covid-19. Other agencies point to the possibility of the virus naturally jumping from animals to human.