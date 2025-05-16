Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and HHS set to make big change to Covid-19 vaccine guidance

Washington DC - The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), which is led by Robert F. Kennedy Jr. , is reportedly planning to get rid of recommendations to vaccinate children and pregnant women against Covid-19 .

The Department of Health and Human Services and its Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. are reportedly planning to roll back some Covid-19 vaccine guidance. © Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

According to the Wall Street Journal, the department will soon remove guidance presented by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that everyone aged 6 months and older should be routinely vaccinated.

It's unclear if the department plans to dismiss vaccine guidance across the board for all Americans entirely.

After winning re-election, President Donald Trump nominated Kennedy to lead HHS, which was met with heavy backlash, as he has a long history of pushing anti-vaccine sentiments and conspiracy theories.

During a confirmation hearing in January, RFK Jr. insisted he was "pro-safety" and not anti-vaccine, but he evaded many hard-hitting questions from Democrats about his beliefs. He also vowed not to outright ban vaccines if confirmed.

Nonetheless, Kennedy was voted in to the role, with Trump promising his administration will "go wild" on health.