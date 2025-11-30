Dog is adorably terrible at playing hide-and-seek in sweet viral clip

A young dog named Rhubarb loves to play hide-and-seek with her beloved humans. Unfortunately she's not very good at it!

Rhubarb the dog still needs to practice playing hide-and-seek a little! © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/r@hubarbthedoggo

The well-meaning pooch is convinced that her owners will never find her under the blanket.

There's just one little wagging problem...



A sweet TikTok video of the friendly Pit Bull-Labrador mix is currently doing the rounds.

It shows Rhubarb hiding under a blanket with the caption, "She gets too excited."

The clip shows that Rhubarb the dog has forgotten that her tail is still sticking out.

She wags it cheerfully when she notices that her human is already coming to look for her.

Then a hand slowly pulls the blanket away from her – even though she thought she was hiding so well!

The dog shows her evident irritation with an adorably miffed expression.