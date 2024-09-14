A-list stars take over soccer as Ryan Reynolds and Tom Brady's teams go head-to-head

London, UK - Movie stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney will go head-to-head with NFL legend Tom Brady in the unlikely surroundings of English soccer 's third tier on Monday as Wrexham face Birmingham in the "Hollywood derby."

Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds is a co-owner of League One leaders Wrexham. © CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP

Reynolds and McElhenney are co-owners of League One leaders Wrexham, while Brady is a minority shareholder in promotion-chasing Birmingham.



Both teams have made unbeaten starts to the season and their celebrity powerbrokers are fired up for the crucial clash at St Andrew's.

McElhenney took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share a message with Brady ahead of the fixture, writing: "See you next Monday, Tom Brady. Should be an absolute banger."

Deadpool star Reynolds and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia actor McElhenney joined forces to buy Wrexham in 2020.

The surprise takeover was chronicled in the Welcome to Wrexham documentary that gave the previously unheralded Welsh club a cult following around the world.

Wrexham have enjoyed a remarkable period since they were sprinkled with Tinseltown stardust, rising from the fifth-tier National League to League One with back-to-back promotions.

In stark contrast to Wrexham's rise, Birmingham has endured the darkest period in its recent history since Brady came on board as part of a takeover by US-based Tom Wagner's Knighthead group in August 2023.

Brady and Wagner have been friends since their children attended the same New York school, investing in various projects together, including a Major League Pickleball franchise.

Brady, who retired in 2023 after 23 seasons in the NFL, was a seven-time Super Bowl champion as quarterback for the New England Patriots and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.