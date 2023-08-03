Tom Brady is the proud new minority owner of Birmingham City!

Birmingham, UK - NFL great Tom Brady "couldn't be more excited" after the legendary quarterback became a minority owner in English second-division soccer club Birmingham City!

Tom Brady will be the chairman of a new advisory board at English second-division soccer club Birmingham City. © Collage: REUTERS & USA TODAY Sports

The 46-year-old seven-time Super Bowl champion has partnered with the club's holding company Knighthead Capital Management LLC and becomes chairman of a new advisory board.



"HERE WE GO!" the former quarterback wrote in an Instagram post.

"Couldn't be more excited to be part of the Blues family."

"This is a city and club on the rise and I can't wait to experience the St Andrew's atmosphere for myself."

Brady is the latest high-profile American to become involved in English football.

Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney bought Wrexham in 2020 and celebrated as the team returned to the English Football League in April.

Three-time golf major winner Jordan Spieth is involved at Leeds after buying shares in 49ers Enterprises, the investment arm of NFL franchise the San Francisco 49ers.