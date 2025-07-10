Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's private July 4th celebration revealed!

Big Sky, Montana - Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce reportedly celebrated the Fourth of July with a private getaway to Montana!

Taylor Swift (r.) and Travis Kelce reportedly celebrated the Fourth of July with a private getaway to Montana! © Collage: Fernando Leon / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

Per celebrity gossip page DeuxMoi, the 35-year-old lovebirds spent the weekend at the exclusive Yellowstone Club, which is located in Big Sky.

This isn't the first time Taylor and Travis have spent some private time in Montana, as the two were last spotted in the state in March when they visited Lone Mountain Ranch with sportscaster Erin Andrews.

Still, their choice to spend Independence Day there is a bit of a surprise, as the Grammy winner was once famous for her star-studded July 4th parties at her home in Rhode Island.

Taylor skipped the celebration last summer amid her sold-out Eras Tour, but she held a low-key version of the bash with a few gal pals – including Selena Gomez and the Haim sisters – back in 2023.

So far this summer, the Karma singer and her boyfriend have spent most of their time in Florida, where Travis has been preparing for the upcoming NFL season.