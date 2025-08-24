Actor Jerry Adler, known for his role The Sopranos, has died

New York, New York - Actor Jerry Adler, who rose to fame with his role in the iconic TV series The Sopranos, has passed away.

Actor Jerry Adler achieved worldwide fame with the mafia series The Sopranos. © Paul Hawthorne/Getty Images North America/Getty Images via AFP

Adler died in New York at the age of 96 on Saturday, according to an obituary shared by his family members.

While the TV star's cause of death has not been revealed yet, his rep told Page Six, "He passed peacefully in his sleep in New York City."

Adler, who is survived by four daughters, had worked as a stage manager on Broadway after graduating from college.

He then directed several productions and ultimately got into acting in his early 60s.

After a few smaller roles, Adlet celebrated his breakthrough in the mafia series The Sopranos, where he played the role of Herman "Hesh" Rabkin alongside the main character Tony Soprano, played by the late James Gandolfini.

Adler continued to expand his TV credits with appearances on shows like The Good Wife, Rescue Me, and Mad About You, along with film roles in projects like Manhattan Murder Mystery and In Her Shoes.