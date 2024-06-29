Actor Martin Mull, star of Roseanne and Sabrina the Teenage Witch, has died

Los Angeles, California - Actor Martin Mull, who rose to fame with roles in TV series such as Roseanne and Sabrina the Teenage Witch, has passed away.

Actor Martin Mull, who rose to fame with roles in TV series such as Roseanne and Sabrina the Teenage Witch, has passed away. © Earl Gibson III / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

His wife, Wendy Mull, confirmed his death, the New York Times reported on Saturday.

Mull's daughter, Maggie, later paid tribute to her father on Instagram.

She wrote that he had died at home "after a valiant fight against a long illness."

Mull had excelled "at every creative discipline imaginable" and was always funny, she continued.

The actor, comedian, and painter was 80 years old.

"Martin was the greatest. So funny, so talented, such a nice guy," wrote Bridesmaids director Paul Feig on X.

Actor Jennifer Tilly recalled working with Mull on the comedy film Rented Lips in 1988, at the start of both of their careers.

"He was such a witty charismatic and kind person," she said via X.

Mull had comedy roles in the 90s series Roseanne and Sabrina the Teenage Witch, and he later made appearances in Veep, Grace and Frankie, Arrested Development, and more.