Jimmy Swaggart, scandal-wracked Christian televangelist, has died

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Televangelist Jimmy Swaggart, who developed a worldwide following for his fiery Christian sermons before being felled in a prostitution scandal, died on Tuesday at the age of 90.

Televangelist Jimmy Swaggart confesses to his congregation in 1988 that he had sinned with a prostitute. © IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Swaggart's death from a heart attack at a hospital in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, was announced on the official Facebook page of his Jimmy Swaggart Ministries.

"Brother Swaggart has finished his earthly race and entered into the presence of His Savior, Jesus Christ," the statement said.

"For over seven decades, Brother Swaggart poured out his life preaching the gospel, singing songs of the faith, and pointing millions to the saving power of Jesus Christ," it added.

Swaggart, whose first cousins were rock and roll legend Jerry Lee Lewis and country singer Mickey Gilley, rose to prominence in the 1980s at the head of his Louisiana-based Pentecostal church the Assemblies of God.

His televised sermons featuring fire-and-brimstone rhetoric and gospel music were watched by millions around the world and raised hundreds of millions of dollars in donations annually.