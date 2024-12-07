Alien star Sigourney Weaver makes shock confession that puts her whole career in a new light

London, UK - Alien star Sigourney Weaver dislikes seeing "scary films " and tries to avoid them, she said in a television interview on Friday.

Weaver (75), who shot to fame playing Ellen Ripley in the violent 1979 space sci-fi flick Alien and its three follow-ups, made the surprise comment during a late-night BBC talk show.

"I hate watching scary films. I don't mind acting in them, but I don't want to see them," she told the show's host Graham Norton.

She appeared alongside British actor Nicholas Hoult who stars in Nosferatu, a new remake of a 1922 black-and-white cult horror film.

Weaver spoke ahead of her theater debut in London's West End on Saturday, playing Prospero in Shakespeare's The Tempest directed by Jamie Lloyd.

It will be her first stage performance in 12 years, and Weaver said she is "having the time of my life" working on the production.

"I love working with Jamie Lloyd, who has a great, organic, and supportive process, we have a wonderful company and an exquisite theatre," Weaver gushed.