Libertarian leader urges Musk to join forces instead of forming new party

Austin, Texas - The head of the Libertarian Party has been trying to convince billionaire Elon Musk to join forces with him instead of forming a new third party.

The head of the Libertarian Party has been trying to convince billionaire Elon Musk to join forces with him instead of forming a new third party. © Kevin Dietsch / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In a recent interview with Politico, party leader Steven Nekhaila argued that Musk's desire to start a new party is a "mistake."

Nekhaila noted that it takes "years and years and years" for a new party to build the infrastructure needed to take on Democrats and Republicans, which is "not a fun process."

Nekhaila instead suggested Musk join his "dissident subversive" party, as they already have ballot access in nearly every state, and the money Musk – the world's richest man – would bring in would make them a force to be reckoned with.

"Once the capital is there, the doors get blown wide open," he said confidently.

Last year, Musk spent over $250 million to help get President Donald Trump elected. Upon winning, Trump appointed Musk to head his Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), a role the billionaire has faced heavy backlash for.

Since leaving DOGE, Musk and Trump have repeatedly had public feuds. Most recently, Musk has been criticizing the president's "Big, Beautiful Bill" as it is expected to significantly raise the nation's debt.

The Tesla CEO has vowed that if the bill passed, he would start his own "America Party."

"He took a big hit to his businesses. He took a big hit to his reputation, he took a financial hit, he made an investment, and got nothing in return," Nekhaila said of Musk.