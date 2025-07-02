Libertarian leader urges Musk to join forces instead of forming new party
Austin, Texas - The head of the Libertarian Party has been trying to convince billionaire Elon Musk to join forces with him instead of forming a new third party.
In a recent interview with Politico, party leader Steven Nekhaila argued that Musk's desire to start a new party is a "mistake."
Nekhaila noted that it takes "years and years and years" for a new party to build the infrastructure needed to take on Democrats and Republicans, which is "not a fun process."
Nekhaila instead suggested Musk join his "dissident subversive" party, as they already have ballot access in nearly every state, and the money Musk – the world's richest man – would bring in would make them a force to be reckoned with.
"Once the capital is there, the doors get blown wide open," he said confidently.
Last year, Musk spent over $250 million to help get President Donald Trump elected. Upon winning, Trump appointed Musk to head his Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), a role the billionaire has faced heavy backlash for.
Since leaving DOGE, Musk and Trump have repeatedly had public feuds. Most recently, Musk has been criticizing the president's "Big, Beautiful Bill" as it is expected to significantly raise the nation's debt.
The Tesla CEO has vowed that if the bill passed, he would start his own "America Party."
"He took a big hit to his businesses. He took a big hit to his reputation, he took a financial hit, he made an investment, and got nothing in return," Nekhaila said of Musk.
Elon Musk previously said he was done spending on politics
Since falling out with Trump, Musk has expressed mixed feelings about their relationship and his brief time as a loyal MAGA Republican.
Back in May, Musk revealed during an interview that "in terms of political spending, I'm going to do a lot less in the future, I've done enough," but also added that if he sees a reason to do so, he will.
On Tuesday, Trump's "Beautiful Bill" was approved by the Senate and will now head back to Congress, where it will have the final say on whether it passes – but Musk has yet to give any updates on his future party.
Cover photo: Kevin Dietsch / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP