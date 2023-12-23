Angel Reese blinds fans with ring from boyfriend

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Angel Reese has fans reaching for their sunglasses after dazzling them with a jaw-dropping set of Cartier stacked rings!

The LSU national champion basketball star took to TikTok to showcase her luxurious jewelry, a gift from her boyfriend, Cam'Ron Fletcher, who happens to be a hooper for Florida State.



In the viral TikTok, viewed by nearly a million fans, Reese proudly displayed her stacked rings – two sleek stainless steel ones with a dazzling diamond-studded centerpiece.

As the camera rolled, her boyfriend flashed a big grin in the background, clearly enjoying the spotlight.

Setting the scene to her favorite TikTok audio, "My man, thank you to my man," Reese sent fans into a frenzy in the comments, celebrating the adorable couple.

It's a love story with bling, and fans can't get enough of these two basketball sweethearts!