Angel Reese blinds fans with ring from boyfriend
Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Angel Reese has fans reaching for their sunglasses after dazzling them with a jaw-dropping set of Cartier stacked rings!
The LSU national champion basketball star took to TikTok to showcase her luxurious jewelry, a gift from her boyfriend, Cam'Ron Fletcher, who happens to be a hooper for Florida State.
In the viral TikTok, viewed by nearly a million fans, Reese proudly displayed her stacked rings – two sleek stainless steel ones with a dazzling diamond-studded centerpiece.
As the camera rolled, her boyfriend flashed a big grin in the background, clearly enjoying the spotlight.
Setting the scene to her favorite TikTok audio, "My man, thank you to my man," Reese sent fans into a frenzy in the comments, celebrating the adorable couple.
It's a love story with bling, and fans can't get enough of these two basketball sweethearts!
Fans react to Angel Reese's TikTok
Angel Reese's fans are absolutely obsessed with the diamond Cartier rings gifted to her by her boyfriend, Cam'Ron – and who can blame them? It's a bling-tastic love story that has everyone swooning!
"Not me running to Saks FENCE Avenue to get the same ones," one fan joked.
"He smiling from ear to ear, i love this for you," another fan added.
"The way he is just always cheesing in the background from ear to ear like plsss," another agreed.
"AHHHH. the ring ateeeee," one fan raved.
Angel Reese and Cam'Ron seem to be deeply committed and locked in a love that's bound to last.
Cover photo: College: Screenshot / TikTok / angelreese10