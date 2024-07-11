Angel Reese weighs in on teaming up with rival Caitlin Clark for All-Star Game
Chicago, Illinois - Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark, two of the biggest names in the WNBA right now, are set to put their rivalry aside to join forces in the league's All-Star Game.
The rookies may have brought their collegiate rivalry up to the pros, but they will play as teammates in the upcoming WNBA All-Star Game, which is set for July 20.
Despite some fiery exchanges on the court, Reese has made it clear that there's no real bad blood between her and the Indiana Fever star.
"It's gonna be really cool," the former LSU hooper said of teaming up with Clark, per CBS Sports. "I mean, I know so many fans are gonna come out to watch both of us."
"I'm sure it's already sold out. So being able to be in that environment, we're gonna be playing together for a while, so this is not going to be the [last] time," she added.
Reese proudly said that she's confident the two will be named all-stars again, and she even hopes they'll be teammates in the 2028 Olympic games as well.
Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark's rivalry sparks WNBA fan frenzy
As for Clark, she had a similarly positive outlook on the team-up when she was asked about it before the roster was formally announced."She's had a tremendous season, and if that was to happen, I'm sure people would love it," the 22-year-old said of joining forces with Reese.
Reese and Clark have been pitted against one another in the media since entering the WNBA, and the Chicago Sky forward has said she's fine with playing the "villain" if it means further garnering attention for the women's league.
Still, the disparate attention – and the often scornful nature of headlines written about Reese – has sparked further concern over the double standards facing Black athletes.
Reese and her teammates recently scored a revenge win over Clark and Indiana after a fiery matchup that saw Reese earn a flagrant foul for swiping Clark in the head during a loss for Chicago.
Cover photo: Collage: Steph Chambers & Chris Coduto / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP