Angel Reese weighs in on teaming up with rival Caitlin Clark for All-Star Game

Chicago, Illinois - Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark, two of the biggest names in the WNBA right now, are set to put their rivalry aside to join forces in the league's All-Star Game.

Angel Reese (l.) and Caitlin Clark, two of the biggest names in the WNBA right now, are set to put their rivalry aside to join forces in the league's All-Star Game. © Collage: Steph Chambers & Chris Coduto / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The rookies may have brought their collegiate rivalry up to the pros, but they will play as teammates in the upcoming WNBA All-Star Game, which is set for July 20.

Despite some fiery exchanges on the court, Reese has made it clear that there's no real bad blood between her and the Indiana Fever star.

"It's gonna be really cool," the former LSU hooper said of teaming up with Clark, per CBS Sports. "I mean, I know so many fans are gonna come out to watch both of us."

"I'm sure it's already sold out. So being able to be in that environment, we're gonna be playing together for a while, so this is not going to be the [last] time," she added.

Reese proudly said that she's confident the two will be named all-stars again, and she even hopes they'll be teammates in the 2028 Olympic games as well.