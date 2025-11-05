Angelina Jolie makes surprise visit to frontline Ukrainian city

Kyiv, Ukraine - Hollywood star and humanitarian Angelina Jolie made a surprise visit to a southern Ukrainian frontline city, in her second visit to the country since Russia launched its invasion, Ukrainian media reported on Wednesday.

Angelina Jolie visited maternity ward and a children's hospital in Ukraine on Wednesday. © Collage: YURIY DYACHYSHYN / AFP & Tiziana FABI / AFP

Jolie, who has previously been a United Nations ambassador for refugees, visited a maternity ward and a children's hospital in Kherson, a city which was briefly occupied by Moscow in 2022 and still comes under daily Russian bombardment.

A photo published by local official Vitaly Bogdanov showed Jolie, whose hit films include Maleficent, Mr. & Mrs. Smith, and the Lara Croft series, wearing a bulletproof vest with Ukrainian insignia.

Neither Jolie nor the Ukrainian government has confirmed the visit to Kherson, which lies on the other side of the Dnieper river from the Russian army.

The film star, who served as a UN special envoy for refugees from 2012 to 2022, had previously visited Ukraine a few months after the start of the Russian invasion.