Angelina Jolie opens up about "traumatic" divorce as Brad Pitt takes big step with girlfriend
Los Angeles, California - The war of the roses between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie has kept Hollywood talking for nearly a decade, and the two continue to battle it out in court even after finalizing their divorce last year. Now, though, Pitt seems to have something to celebrate.
The 61-year-old F1 star has been dating Ines de Ramon, who is 29 years his junior, for around three years now.
Now, the two are said to have finally taken the next step and are "fully living together," as People reports.
"Brad is really including Ines in all his travel plans, and when they are home, they just relax together," an insider dished.
"They are really making their home into a home."
The pair first appeared together on the red carpet in 2024 and are now "happier than ever," according to another source.
"He's so happy and in love, the insider said of Pitt.
However, the Fight Club actor's happiness won't protect him from further court appearances, as it's currently being investigated whether he owes his ex-wife tens of thousands of dollars.
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt continue to battle in court
In the Los Angeles Superior Court, Jolie is demanding $33,000 in legal fees from Pitt, and their Château Miraval estate remains a major point of contention between the former spouses.
"Upon filing for divorce, I left him control (and full residency) of our family homes in Los Angeles and at Miraval, without compensation, which I hoped would make him calmer in his dealings with me after a difficult and traumatic period," the Lara Croft star said in the court documents, per Page Six.
Neither she nor any of her six children has set foot in the property since the split, and Jolie further explained that she never asked Pitt for alimony or child support.
Her savings were tied to the estate, and she was not making much money elsewhere as she stepped away from her career to help her kids recover after the abuse she alleges Pitt inflicted on both them and herself.
Pitt is suing his ex, claiming she sold her share of the estate without his permission – but she insists she did not need his approval.
