Angelina Jolie opens up about "traumatic" divorce as Brad Pitt takes big step with girlfriend

Los Angeles, California - The war of the roses between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie has kept Hollywood talking for nearly a decade, and the two continue to battle it out in court even after finalizing their divorce last year. Now, though, Pitt seems to have something to celebrate.

Brad Pitt (l.) and girlfriend Ines de Ramon have reportedly moved in together. © ANGELA WEISS / AFP

The 61-year-old F1 star has been dating Ines de Ramon, who is 29 years his junior, for around three years now.

Now, the two are said to have finally taken the next step and are "fully living together," as People reports.

"Brad is really including Ines in all his travel plans, and when they are home, they just relax together," an insider dished.

"They are really making their home into a home."

The pair first appeared together on the red carpet in 2024 and are now "happier than ever," according to another source.

"He's so happy and in love, the insider said of Pitt.

However, the Fight Club actor's happiness won't protect him from further court appearances, as it's currently being investigated whether he owes his ex-wife tens of thousands of dollars.