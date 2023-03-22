Are Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin engaged?

Los Angeles, California - Dylan Sprouse and his girlfriend Barbara Palvin are reportedly engaged! The Suite Life of Zack & Cody star and his Victoria's Secret Angel are planning to tie the knot after dating for five years.

Dylan Sprouse (r.) and Barbara Palvin have been a couple since 2018. © Collage: AFP/Kevin Winter, AFP/Rick Polk

"Dylan and Barbara are engaged," an insider revealed to ET Online. "They have been showing off her ring to people and are so happy. They’re always very in love with one another and by each other’s sides, but they’re even happier than usual. They can't wait to start this new chapter together."

The couple sparked engagement rumors when they appeared together at the Mammoth Film Festival with Palvin wearing an eye-catching ring on her finger.

The pair's agents didn't confirm the speculation of an engagement at the time.

"Barbara and Dylan seemed so happy and comfortable together all weekend during Mammoth Film Festival," a source said. "When they were together, it was clear they were very in love."