Are Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin engaged?
Los Angeles, California - Dylan Sprouse and his girlfriend Barbara Palvin are reportedly engaged! The Suite Life of Zack & Cody star and his Victoria's Secret Angel are planning to tie the knot after dating for five years.
"Dylan and Barbara are engaged," an insider revealed to ET Online. "They have been showing off her ring to people and are so happy. They’re always very in love with one another and by each other’s sides, but they’re even happier than usual. They can't wait to start this new chapter together."
The couple sparked engagement rumors when they appeared together at the Mammoth Film Festival with Palvin wearing an eye-catching ring on her finger.
The pair's agents didn't confirm the speculation of an engagement at the time.
"Barbara and Dylan seemed so happy and comfortable together all weekend during Mammoth Film Festival," a source said. "When they were together, it was clear they were very in love."
Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin recall their first meeting
Sprouse and Palvin met in 2018 after the actor reached out to the Hungarian supermodel on Instagram.
"I was like, 'Hey, I don’t know if you’re in New York for very long, but we should hang out if you want to. Here’s my number.' And she didn’t message me for six months," Sprouse revealed to W Magazine.
"I took my time. I knew I wasn’t in a good mindset at the time, and maybe deep inside I knew that it could be something more," Palvin added.
Apparently, she was right! Five years later, the two seem happier than ever together.
Cover photo: Collage: AFP/Kevin Winter, AFP/Rick Polk