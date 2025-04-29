Paige DeSorbo teases Summer House season 9 reunion drama: "I'm locked in"

New York, New York - The Summer House season 9 reunion has officially been filmed, and star Paige DeSorbo has revealed just how "locked in" she was during the taping.

The 32-year-old podcaster was previously revealed to be in one of the first chairs opposite host Andy Cohen, hinting that she will play a key role in the episode.

Sitting on the other side of Andy is Amanda Batula, who told BravoTV.com that was was feeling "glorious" going into the taping.

Paige said she was feeling similarly "phenomenal," adding, "I'm beta-blockered up. I'm locked in. I'm dialed in. I'm ready."

While much of the drama is expected to come from the more acrimonious storylines like that of Jesse Solomon and newbie Lexi Wood, Paige is likely to get plenty of questions about her split from fellow Bravolebrity Craig Conover.

The 37-year-old shared his side of the story in the season 10 Southern Charm reunion, which aired at the beginning of this month.

During the episode, Craig said he didn't feel like his split from Paige was "real" at first and spoke at length about buying her an engagement ring.

He also claimed that Paige told him to keep the ring because "maybe we'll get married at BravoCon" – a claim the Giggly Squad co-host recently denied ever saying.