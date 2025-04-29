Lizzo shares vulnerable confession after glam birthday bash

Los Angeles, California - Lizzo is serving looks and real talk this year! The Grammy-winning star celebrated her 37th birthday in a jaw-dropping dress and got candid about her mental health journey.

Lizzo (r.) celebrated her 37th birthday in a stunning see-through leopard-print dress. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@lizzobeeating

On Sunday, the Yitty CEO turned heads in a form-fitting, see-through leopard-print dress that screamed fierce and fabulous.

She shared stunning selfies on Instagram, showcasing the gown with a corset-style top that cinches at her waist.

Lizzo paired the look with matching long gloves and a '90s-inspired updo, plus soft glam makeup, according to People.

On Tuesday, she also shared photos of herself in a stunning white birthday 'fit complete with feathers and a mini-cowboy hat – which has fans thinking she's going to Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter tour.

But her big day wasn't just about the slay-worthy outfit.

In her Instagram caption, she got vulnerable with her fans, sharing how anxiety almost overshadowed her big day.

"I'm a tough cookie. I tried my whole life not to cry and be seen as anything less than strong. I had a lot of anxiety leading up to my birthday and I could feel it clogging my emotions," she wrote.