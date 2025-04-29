Lizzo shares vulnerable confession after glam birthday bash
Los Angeles, California - Lizzo is serving looks and real talk this year! The Grammy-winning star celebrated her 37th birthday in a jaw-dropping dress and got candid about her mental health journey.
On Sunday, the Yitty CEO turned heads in a form-fitting, see-through leopard-print dress that screamed fierce and fabulous.
She shared stunning selfies on Instagram, showcasing the gown with a corset-style top that cinches at her waist.
Lizzo paired the look with matching long gloves and a '90s-inspired updo, plus soft glam makeup, according to People.
On Tuesday, she also shared photos of herself in a stunning white birthday 'fit complete with feathers and a mini-cowboy hat – which has fans thinking she's going to Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter tour.
But her big day wasn't just about the slay-worthy outfit.
In her Instagram caption, she got vulnerable with her fans, sharing how anxiety almost overshadowed her big day.
"I'm a tough cookie. I tried my whole life not to cry and be seen as anything less than strong. I had a lot of anxiety leading up to my birthday and I could feel it clogging my emotions," she wrote.
Lizzo opens up about mental health struggles on birthday
Lizzo went on to describe a moment at her birthday dinner that seemingly grounded her.
"I looked and saw my mommy brother & sister sitting in front of me, eating and smiling.. I looked to my right and my best friend Lexo was making a joke about eating avocados and I lost it," she shared.
"In that very moment I had everything I needed."
Despite her challenges, the Truth Hurts singer radiated love and gratitude for the support from her fans.
She even showcased her birthday cake, featuring a Lizzo-inspired Sailor Moon character complete with her iconic crescent moon wand as an edible decoration.
"In this present moment I am sooo grateful for all of the birthday wishes and thoughts and prayers and love," she wrote.
Here's to another year of queen Lizzo shining bright!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@lizzobeeating